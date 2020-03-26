N5.3bn SUBEB Project: Ripples Over Ownership of White Label Company



Details about who owns and those behind the White Label Company said to be involved in the execution of SUBEB projects in Imo State during the Owelle Rochas Okorocha era is generating interest in Imo State.

A former SUBEB chairman, Dr (Mrs) Uche Ejiogu while giving responses to questions posed at her by the Judicial probe panel of the Imo State Government reviewing what transpired during the administration of the Okorocha regime, did submit that the N5.3bn SUBEB money she came back with from Abuja was handed to the White Label firm.

According to Ejiogu who migrated from SUBEB to become Education Commissioner and later House of Assembly member, claimed that she was forced to pay the sum of N3.2bn of the N5.3bn to a firm named White Label under the directives of the then commissioner for finance, Hon Chike Okafor. The amount was part of the Action Plan Fund the FG gave to states for SUBEB programs.

In her words, according to Trumpeta reporter who was at the High Court premises venue of the panel sitting “when I returned from Abuja, I went strength to then governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha to show him the N5.4bn that I came back with while I returned back to my office at IMSUBEB located on Porthacourt road Owerri. Thereafter, Chike Okafor came for the money forcing me to process a mandate for the payment of N3.3bn to White Label, I went back to governor Okorocha who then told me to go ahead up panel that will execute the job for the state.

“In my mind I believed Chike Okafor to be one of them and based on that I complied with his demand”, Ejiogu submitted.

Since the information went viral, Imolites have been worried on the true identity of the White Label owners who collected the N3.2bn from the SUBEB chairman.

What may have sparked off the inquires from the people emanate from latter submissions of Dr (Mrs) Ejiogu who disclosed to the probe panel that Due Process wasn’t followed in the award of contract for the 91 schools as submitted by the SUBEB Finance Director, one Mr Augustine Duru.

The worry of Imolites on the identity of White Label Company may not also be unconnected to the controversy surrounding the shrouded secrecy of those behind Zigreat International Company of No 5 Ugbelle Street, Ideato South which also allegedly handled major contracts in the state worth more than 10billion naira.

Trumpeta learnt that what may have informed residents of the state to make inquires about White Label Company is that like the unknown Zigreat, no one knows about White Label.