Finally, Uzodinmma Denies Okorocha .Appoints Own TC, Councillors Chairmen



Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma yesterday finally dashed the hope of former Gov Rochas Okorocha’s suspended Local. Government Chairmen,.Councillors to resume office , rewarding his loyalists who stood with him in his grueling battle to emerge Governor of Imo State.

Efforts by the APC suspended Local Government Chairmen to resume office may after all end in futility as Imo State House of Assembly had given Uzodinma the nod to appoint Interim Management Commitee for the 27 LGAs.

Recall that the 2018 suspended Local Government Chairmen and councilors on 20th January stormed the local government councils with the aim of resuming duty in line with Supreme Court judgment.

Trumpeta gathered that the Gov Uzodinma performed the swearing in ceremony yesterday at the Government House Owerri ,a development many believed must had dashed the hope of Okorocha’s men to resume office.