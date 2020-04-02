Panel of Inquiry Clears Former Works Commissioner, Udorji



The Imo State Government Judicial Panel of Inquiry looking into how contracts were awarded and executed during the regime of Governor Rochas Okorocha which spanned 2011 to 2019, has discharged a former Commissioner for Works in the State, Mrs Josephine Udorji.

The Panel led by Hon Justice Benjamine Iheka cleared Udorji after she was drilled by members of the Panel and was found clean of all allegations.

Udorji who received letter of invitation to face the Panel within a short notice professionally dealt with all the questions thrown at her to the delight of the serious-minded Panel made up of erudite scholars.

The former Commissioner for Works said that she did not participate in awarding any capital projects, as they were under the supervision of a Committee set up by then Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha who did not want anything that would delay the projects.

Udorji who said she initiated the “Operation Zero Pot holes” in Imo maintained that she executed the project through direct Labour by making use of Engineers in her Ministry, which she said was loaded with experts in their chosen fields.

She said that she has never been interrogated before by any court, until she appeared before the Panel, and thanked God that she came out of the drill unscathed.