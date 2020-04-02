Panic In Mbaise Nation: .As Suspected Coronavirus Carrier Held Memorial Service For Mother Before His Death



By Okey Alozie

The prime suspect of coronavirus disease in Imo State, Mr Christigunus Aguwa Osuagwu who died recently was said to have held a memorial service ceremony for his relation before his death.

The suspected carrier of the dreaded coronavirus was said to have slept in his hotel at Umuguma near Owerri.

It was also reported that within this period that he came down to Imo State from his oversea base, he was said to have visited Ahiazu Mbaise LGA where he held the memorial service party.

Our source hinted that many of his relatives shook hands with him while he was at home.

The fear now is that those who met him must have moved out to have contact with good number of people since then.

Information revealed that sister communities to Ahiazu Mbaise LGA are also living in perpetual fear since the news of his death was made public.

Reports over his death and burial which filtered in the area since Wednesday has made many Mbaise people to believe that there is fire on the mountain.

Information also revealed that many of them are now running to stay in their maternal homes for safety for fear of being infected with the disease.

Further report revealed also that when the suspect who owned the Fancy Hotel in Imo Housing Estate, Umuguma ,Owerri West LGA arrived from abroad, he slept at the hotel before going to his home town for the ceremony.

Those in that hotel are now kept in isolation for some weeks to enable the State government to confirm if they have been infected or not. Also said to be in isolation are his family members and relations that held discussions with him before his death.

Many are afraid of going to Mbaise Local Government Areas namely, Aboh Mbaise, Ezinihittee Mbaise and Ahiazu Mbaise.

In a related development, Imo people are in serious hard time as a result of the total lockdown coupled with the harassment by security agents on the major streets of Owerri.

Reports revealed that people no longer sell or buy food items for their families any longer since the lockdown policy began.

A woman told newsmen that her family is hungry. She explained that since two days now her children have not eaten.

The nursing mothers in Imo State are now calling on the governor of Imo State Senator Hope Uzodinma to come to their rescue as a matter of urgency before they all die of hunger and starvation.

Meanwhile, Imo State is yet to officially record any coronavirus victim.