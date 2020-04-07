Rumbles in IMSUBEB, As Contractors Lament Review of Contracts, Payment For Jobs



Contractors handling the Construction, Reconstruction and Rehabilitation of Government Schools in Imo State through the Imo State Universal Basic Education Board IMSUBEB have raised alarm over the bad situation facing them.

According to information available to Trumpeta, the contractors are appealing to the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma to come to their rescue.

Trumpeta learnt that the contractors who have been executing the building of the schools, got the jobs awarded to them by the former administration in the State, led by Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha.

Trumpeta was informed that these contractors were told to execute the projects and get paid on completion, with evidences of completion and relevant papers.

These contractors, Trumpeta learnt went ahead with the jobs, targeting the month of April given to them by the last administration.

However, the situation changed with Ihedioha removed from office, and the new Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma has since sacked the former IMSUBEB Board put in place by Ihedioha.

Therefore, the contractors have now ran into troubled waters as there is alleged plan to review the contracts, which most of them have already arrived at 80% completion, even as the contractors are yet to get even a kobo for the work already done.

Therefore, in this sorry situation, the contractors are appealing to Senator Uzodinma to please release funds for them for the job already done, and for completion of the projects.

Unfortunately, Trumpeta learnt that some members of Imo House of Assembly are calling for the review and re-awarding of these projects that are already completed.

This Newspaper learnt that some of the Lawmakers were awarded these projects but rather “Subleted” to these same contractors who are at the verge of completing the projects, and yet the lawmakers are calling for review.

However, IMSUBEB projects are jointly owned by States and the Federal Government, as the States pay counter funding Bills, while the Federal Government bears the majority expenditure.

The contractors are sending Save Our Soul SOS to Governor Uzodinma to look into the matter as a Statesman and a Leader with a passionate heart and pay theme to complete the jobs.

However, it is yet to been known what will be the fate of the contractors as the Governor is yet to step into the matter, even as the lawmakers are bent in convincing those in Authority to review the contracts so that they could be “compensated”.