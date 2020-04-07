Uzodinma’s New Aides Stranded .SA, SSAs Yet To Get Portfolio



Two weeks after their appointments and inauguration, Special Advisers SAs and Senior Special Assistants, SSAs, selected by the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma to work with him are yet to be assigned portfolios as they now roam and hover around Government offices, without designation and offices to operate from.

Governor Uzodinma had weeks ago announced the announcement and inauguration of over Fifty (50) Aides who have since not been assigned any portfolios while they continue to wait for the Governor to give them duties.

This situation has caused alot of embarrassment to both the Imo State Governor and the hapless appointees, whose fates still hang in the balance.

The Governor had since allocated portfolios to the Commissioner Nominees who were inaugurated at the same time with the Advisers.

On the day of their inauguration at Ahiajioku centre, Owerri, Governor Uzodinma had told both the visitors and his appointees that they should wait for their portfolios the next two days.

Since then, the Governor has released those of the Commissioners but has not done that of the SAs and SSAs.

Apart from his Special Advisers on Special Duties, Political and Environment who have since resumed duties with their offices pronounced, others have been hovering around and loitering without specified duties therefore causing confusion.

This situation has led many Imo citizens to ask if the Governor was not prepared before he appointed these people, therefore leaving them idle and confused even after inauguration.

“The Imo State Governor was not prepared for office and therefore confused. How can a Governor appoint his Aides now for over two weeks without assigning them duties? We have not witnessed this kind of Idle minds leading a State” Nze Ray Emeana, Imo PDP State Secretary told our Reporter.

Told that the delay could have been caused by the coronavirus saga, the PDP Scribe said that if the Governor could inaugurate the 27 Imo Council IMC members amidst social-distancing period, even celebrated the setting up an Isolation Centre with a mammoth crowd present with Televisions beaming it live, what stops the Governor assigning portfolios to his Fifty men and women whom he came open in the last three weeks that he has made them part of the Expanded Imo State Executive Council.

“This is the height of a confused Government we have presently in Imo State. For two weeks men and women were appointed SAs and SSAs they have been loitering about without offices. What a disturbing sham?” Emeana said.

Trumpeta investigation unveiled that most of the SAs and SSAs who were not resident in Imo before their appointments have since left for their stations waiting when the Governor will give them portfolios.

Unfortunately, it was learnt, most of them are now stuck in their various stations due to the coronavirus issue, and may not even arrive Imo so soon, should the Governor decide to give them portfolios now.