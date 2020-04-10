Aftermath of TC Members Appointment: Okorocha’s Allies In Secret Meeting Against Uzodinma . Probe Panel On Contract Awards Tops Agenda



Apparently aware that the administration of Senator Hope Uzodinma may have closed the door against them, followers of former governor Rochas Okorocha are meeting behind the scene on the way forward in the political firmament of Imo State.

Trumpeta has it on good authority that the Okorocha allies comprising former appointees who served the Rescue Mission administration and others sympathetic to this administration have been feeling uneasy since the Uzodinma regime came on board.

Initially, the Rescue Mission camp of Imo APC erupted in jubilation when the Supreme Court removed Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha installed Uzodinma as the governor.

This newspaper gathered that the happiness in the camp was about the coming of an APC governor despite the fact they never wanted Uzodinma and didn’t or vote for him in the 2019 election. But their joy has turned sorrow overnight no thanks to the indifferent approach of the incumbent to their camp members.

However, after about two months, the Rescue Mission team is reviewing their fate in Imo APC with regards to the style of Uzodinma.

Apart from not considering any person from their camp for appointment, Uzodinma closed the door on chairmen and councilors elected during the era of Okorocha suspended by Ihedioha.

More so, it was further gathered that the continuation of several panels especially the judicial probe committee on contracts awarded during the Okorocha prompted the Rescue Mission to meet and tinker a way of survival. Okorocha recently went to court to stop the probe panel after failing to appear before it I despite several invitations.

Ihedioha had set up several committees to probe land, contracts and other matters during the Okorocha era. After being sworn-in, Uzodinma retained the committees.

Trumpeta learnt that the meetings of the Okorocha people have been an ongoing exercise in recent times and only gained momentum when it became obvious that the Uzodinma administration is not willing to give them a space for accommodation and appointment.

From reliable sources, the meetings are held in one of the premises of a former commissioner where they deliberate on their non consideration for appointive positions, inability to return elected chairmen and councils and the probe panels. An insider revealed to Trumpeta that they had hoped Uzodinma would look at their sides but discovered the governor is only interested in his CampHope members for reward.

“we had expected him to stop the probe panel but the continuation of the committee means he is against us, that’s why we are meeting to chart away for survival”, the source added.