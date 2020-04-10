Covid -19: Abuja Visitors Force Uzodinma To Wear Face Mask



By Onyekachi Eze

Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma has finally surrendered to self protection practice as a way of averting the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Since the outbreak of the virus, Uzodinma’s government had been seen on social gathering without much concern for protection gadgets, like face mask and hand gloves.

However, it was a different news on Wednesday following the arrival of the Minister for humanitarian affairs, Hajiya Sadiq Farouk.

The federal minister was in the State for a flag off of the Federal Government intervention program for States on the face of the ravaging virus.

Trumpeta Newspaper keenly observed governor Uzodinma, his Deputy, Prof Placid Njoku, Speaker Collins Chiji, and other government functionaries fully protected with face masks and gloves.

Reasons for this action may not be unconnected to the reported case of the SGF, Abba Kyari’s coronavirus incident.

It was believed that since a Federal appointee had been infected with the virus, others working at the presidency might not be safe.

This development triggered mixed reactions in the State.

While some people disclosed that Uzodinma only pretended in the face of the Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and wore his mask and gloves, others remarked that it was after all, a welcome development.

It would be recalled that while the world currently observes the social distancing method as a way of combating covid-19, the State witnessed yet another social gathering last week during the commissioning of the isolation centre.

While at the function, neither the governor not his appointees strictly adhered to the healthy practice of distancing, hence, the mammoth crowd that greeted the show.

The struggle in ensuring that the virus doesn’t penetrate into the State necessitated the government order on lockdown of social gathering, church activities, and others.

Interestingly, after the said exercise on Wednesday, they were reported to have gone back to their old self with either mask or gloves on.