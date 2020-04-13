Corrupt Practices Rock Sharing of Uzodinma’s Relief Packages .Governor’s LGA Boils Over Accusations



By Okey Alozie and Onyekachi Eze

An outcry of complaints and grumbles are trailing the palliative items Imo State government made available to communities to cushion the effects of the lockdown arising from the Covid-19 pandemic at the global level.

However, it is a different ball game as commotion and confusion characterize the distribution.

Our team of reporters who monitored the program noticed discordant tunes about the distribution.

While that of Ihitte-uboma was hundred percent successful, that of Aboh Mbaise LGA and others did not go down well as the required bags of rice could not get to the targeted people in the 12 INEC wards of the area. Only party loyalists and relatives of leaders of camp Hope hijacked the relief materials in some areas as we gathered.

For example in Aboh Mbaise LGA, our reporter observed that the title holders were not allowed to be part of the sharing as those involved are mainly camp-hope members while other groups were sidelined. One of the aggrieved people who spoke to our reporters complained bitterly of intimidation, harassment and other treatment melted to those who came for the sharing of the relief materials.

The accepted leaders of communities were not allowed to come closer during the distribution of the relief materials to people.

At the end of the sharing and distribution, families of the present government officials were the most beneficiaries.

At Ngor Okpala LGA many accepted leaders of the place could not come and as a result, hoodlums hijacked the sharing and distribution of relief materials there.

Ohaji/Egbema LGA was a partial success. Our reporter observed that the materials arrived very late on Saturday and as a result, it was completely shared on Sunday though there were hinches here and there in Ohaji/Egbema due to bad condition in the place.

The same thing happened at Oguta LGA. In Ikeduru Local Government Area, it was a huge success because some rich people added their own donations.

The leaders of the area came out to make sure that the right things were done.

The less privileged people mostly got the relief materials.

The distribution of palliative stimulus across the 305 INEC wards in Imo State by the governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma has turned sour in his own Local Government Area, Oru East, following alleged suspected diversion of the food items by appointees of the government.

As a way of containing the coronavirus pandemic and hunger it goes with, governor Uzodinma over the weekend disbursed relief materials to each LGA, down to respective communities.

However, that of Oru East is raising serious discontent in all the localities following the allegations of diversion of materials.

It would be recalled that while briefing the LGA chairmen on how to share the food items, Uzodinma charged them on transparency and good conduct.

According to the governor, “you must show leadership, what is meant for the people is meant for the people and what is meant for the leaders is meant for the leaders; you must remove any sign of greed no matter how small, this is your first test, he warned.”

He further warned that anyone that go contrary would be sanctioned.

Trumpeta correspondent who followed up with the sharing of the items reported that the motive for the relief donation has not only been defeated, but has also been hijacked by appointees from the LGA.

Reliable information gathered by this Newspaper has it that the bags of rice, cartons of noodles (indomie), have been allegedly carted away by people suspected to be working for the aides of the governor from Oru East.

This development therefore is said to have triggered the anger of the youths.

They queried why appointees to the governor would flaunt the instructions of the governor to share the item equitably to the vulnerable ones and indigents, but decided to feed themselves and family.

While other neighbouring LGAs like Oru West, Orlu, Orsu, and others diligently carried out governor’s order, it is a different and annoying story in Oru East, the immediate LGA of the sitting governor.

Also, there are accusing fingers that not only that the materials were hijacked, Uzodinma’s aides are accused of parading as demi gods but also going about before their kinsmen, challenging anyone that has contrary opinion about them.

The Special Advisers and Senior Special Assistants are said to be arrogating powers to themselves, as well as sidelining power brokers from the area who have tested one or more political powers before them.

Trouble almost erupted between two top politicians (names withheld) over the sharing formula of the materials.

Neither the indigent people nor all the less privileged are also happy as their expectations are cut short by the said ‘top government functionaries’.

It was also gathered that instead of making it go round, only those of the APC and strong members of Camphope; the political structure of the governor are beneficiaries, which raised serious dust in the LGA.