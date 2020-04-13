Covid-19: Ahiazu Mbaise Lawmaker, Sam Otuibe Distributes Food Items Worth Millions To Constituents



By Onyeananam Chidinma/Edmund

As part of efforts to cushion the effects of the lockdown over the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus, the lawmaker representing Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area in Imo State House of Assembly, Hon Sam Nkem Otuibe, on Friday, donated food items and other palliatives to the people of his constituency in Ahiazu Mbaise LGA.

Hon Otuibe who disbursed the items to the 12 wards in the Local Government Area, said the gesture was aimed at complementing the effort of the government geared towards reducing the impact of the lockdown.

He said he decided to donate the items, to ameliorate the difficulties encountered by his constituents as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The lawmaker told Newsmen that the lockdown despite being the right approach in the fight against Covid-19 have caused a good number of people pain due to lack of food.

The lawmaker said, “I thank the good people of Ahiazu Mbaise for being law abiding and for showing true patriotism by adhering to the instructions of our Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, Silver or Gold I have non, but the little I have, have been used to help my people, I have donated bags of rice, cartons of indomie noddles, bags of beans, rice, Garri, yams, sanitizers and other items, not that I have much, but because of the love I have for my people. I want God to protect my people from this deadly virus”

Speaking further, Hon Otuibe commended the Executive Governor of Imo State, Distinguish Senator Hope Uzodinma for creating Isolation centre, for the purpose of curtailing the dreaded Covid-19, noting that coronavirus is not a friend to anybody, thus, it can affect anybody.

He said, “ I urge those that have little logistics to help those that are in need, I wish the people a happy Easter season, I and Distinguish Senator Hope Uzodinma, who made it possible for me to put smile on the faces of people, will continue to be with Ahiazu Mbaise indigenes throughout this period”.

Also speaking with newsmen, Chief Joe Kemdirim, an indigene of Ahiazu Mbaise said the kind gesture of the lawmaker did not come as a surprise due to the fact that the Ahiazu legislator in a usual style, made similar gestures in the past. He lauded the lawmaker saying, “He has been doing it. If other lawmakers and grassroot leaders emulate him, things will be okay, we are satisfied with him, looking at our village , you see electric poles, he has lightened our area.

Another member of the community, Chief Ugochukwu Udozie, who is a lecturer said, a critical look at the lawmaker’s gesture, shows that the disbursement process was not political. He told newsmen that those in dare need were drawn from the various wards in Ahiazu Local Government Area.

The lecturer who observed the distribution of items, also said, “This is a clarion call, I am using this opportunity to call on the state government to see to it, that people have something to eat. As you can see, people are hungry, we are also calling on humanitarians to come to the people’s aid”.

A ward leader, Mrs Ajaegbu Catherine C from Ogbe in Ahiazu Mbaise, in her speech, said, “honestly, our honourable member called us to help us. Because of this Covid-19, people have been staying at home, starving, suffering, our lawmaker instructed ward leaders to take the food items to various wards. He has done noble”.