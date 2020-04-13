I Tested Negative To Corona Virus, Says Imo Governor

Against the backdrop of insinuation that Imo State Governor should make public his Corona Virus, Senator Hope Uzodinma has said he is negative to the dreaded ailment.

According to what Trumpeta gathered from the social media page of the governor, he has undergone the Covid 19 Test and was confirmed Negative.

Governor Uzodinma in what is believed to be his official page posted;

“I have tested negative to the Coronavirus infection.

The result of a test conducted on me came out this morning and confirmed that I am free of the virus.

We will continue to do everything humanly possible to stop COVID-19 from coming into our state.

I enjoin you as citizens to continue to observe all the precautionary measures we have put in place.”

The outcome put to rest speculations in various quarters about the status of the governor since he was among the APC governors who met with Abba Kyari, the ailing Chief of Staff to President Buhari during a meeting in Presidential Villa, Aso Rock Abuja