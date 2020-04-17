Again, Refuse Dump Take Over OWERRI. Entraco, Government Committee On Environment Helpless



Smart chiwendu

Again, the Imo State capital Owerri and its environs are coming under a plague of garbage as residents expressed displeasure over the poor environmental conditions on major roads, streets coupled with the life threatening stench emanating from the heap of refuse and gutters.

Trumpeta investigation revealed that the menace is the result of the general inefficiency of the agencies in the sector, Environmental Transformation Commission (ENTRACO) and Government Committee On Environment .

Driving down from Orji axis, Mbari adjacent UBA bank, IMSU back gate Akwakuma ,Amakohia ,Douglas road and environ, Trumpeta gathered that thousands of metric tonnes of garbage are produced in Owerri but the body in charge with waste management in the entire state appeared to have failed .

A resident of Orji ,Mr Edmond Ekeh while reacting to the development told our reporter that

Owerri , the capital city of Imo State is gradually becoming an eyesore to behold.

According to him,”the ugly situation is becoming worrisome as it seems there is no organised waste management or official garbage dumps. So the residents help themselves anyway they can. Nearly all the streets in Owerri are littered with refuse .”

He said this has brought worries as residents complained of the health hazards of the odour.

Speaking with another resident of an affected area in Amakohia Market ,along Orlu road who claimed anonymous, he said “for some time now the heap has not been evacuated,” adding that despite the awareness going on about the corona virus pandemic in Imo state , the relevant agencies has not come to collect the refuse.

Another resident around Akwakuma Girls Secondary School who introduced himself as Mr Lucky, also said the waste is becoming a menace. .’”

Driving around wethdral road by Government House roundabout, our reporter noticed that there are hills of waste at a paper stand before old garden park.

However, a visit to world bank area, witnessed plead from residents who commended the commissioner for environment and petroleum for helping out recently in refuse evacuation but wonder why refuse has taken over so sudden.