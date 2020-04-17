Alleged N19bn Stolen LGA Fund: Uzodinma, Ihedioha Fight Dirty .As Aides Increase Media Fireworks



Amidst the battle to tame the coronavirus pandemic hooking the world is another interesting drama in Imo State where the governor of the state, Senator Hope Uzodinma is entangled in war of words with his predecessor,of LGA funds during the 8 months the latter was inchange.

In the past few days, the social media and newspapers have been awash with stories of alleged N19bn said to have been fittered away by the Ihedioha administration. But before the Uzodinma allegation could get away, one of the firms said to be involved in the LGA contract opened up by accusing the present administration of attempt to blackmail it over the award of contract for caterpillars for the councils in Imo.

As the disagreement is raging, aides and associates of the warring politicians have been beating war drums through several reports as well as radio commentaries.

Mements after Uzodinma information commissioner, Hon Declan Emelumbe made public the claims about the alleged N19bn Ihedioha’s administration took through the councils, media aides of the former governor provided already made answers by disclosing that what came from the incumbent was a make belief story and part of the comic relief to excite the people for the state at this crucial lockdown situation.

But beyond that, the social media has been awash with different versions of story oiled by mudshinging, false accusation and blackmail.

For instance, agents of Ihedioha quoting unknown sources allege that some aides of Uzodinma including those without portfolio are dishing out fraud allegations their principals are not aware of while documents made public suggesting that there were withdrawals.

Trumpeta noticed that the battle has gotten to another level where graphic designers have joined the fight with photoshop pictures of Uzodinma and Ihedioha in army uniforms against democracy wish.

Though, they wore different name tags.

More disturbing in the cross fire are fabricated lies and suspected cheap blackmails drawn into the battle to score cheap points.