New Imo Govt Appointees Threaten To Dump Uzodinma . Lament About Inauguration Without Appointment Letter



The men and women given appointments by the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma as his Special Advisers SAs and Senior Special Assistance SSAs have resolved to abandon the Governor if he refuses the give them appointment letters in the coming weeks.

Nearly one month after they were inaugurated, the Governor is yet to issue them appointment letters.

In a meeting held in the House of one of their colleagues in Owerri, the Appointees who have been loitering and wandering around the State without portfolios are saying that their situations are becoming embarrassing to them and their families.

Trumpeta learnt that the meeting, which was kept secret from the Governor, was well attended by the now- frustrated SAs and SSAs.

Although they are over One Hundred (100) in number, about sixty of them attended the meeting called by one of the most desperate among them, who has been trying to attract the Governor’s attention by engaging in every matter that concerns the Governor.

This Newspaper learnt that the Appointees had resolved to quit in enmasse as a mark of showing there anger to the Governor, but some amongst them said that such action will embarrass the Governor while some said they were not pulling out, and decided to give the Governor some weeks more to name their various portfolios.

The Convener of the meeting was heard lamenting that it was wrong for the Governor to the make them spend the little money they had in hosting lavish parties on the day of their inaugurations, and yet have not be assigned positions till date.

“Do you know how much some of us spent on the inauguration day? Some of us even invited our Traditional Rulers. Today we can’t visit our villages as our people are not happy. Even people call us Advisers without portfolio”, the Convener said.

Meanwhile, it has baffled Imo people how the Governor could assemble over one Hundred Imo citizens, announced them as his Aides, inaugurated them, almost a month after, he is yet to assign them jobs.

However, what the masses are waiting for is when these “Appointees” will be paid “for jobs they did not do when the months end”, a source told Trumpeta.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that none of them have received appointment letters yet, which is all indication that they have no right to agitate or even “resign” because they are not officially employed yet, despite their “Inaugurations”.

“That inauguration is a smoke screen. They have put them in a quagmire” Trumpeta was told.