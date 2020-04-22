IPOB: Rumor About Nnamdi Kanu’s Death Hits Social Media

Nigerian Social Media went crazy early this week after a rumour alleging that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu has died.

Kanu, the pro-secessionist leader who is known for being a strong critic of the Muhammadu Buhari administration, trended on Social media platform, on Tuesday night after self-acclaimed journalist and broadcaster, Kemi Olunloyo tweeted of his ‘death’.

“Tomorrow I will tell you if IPOB Terror leader Nnamdi Kanu is DEAD Coffin in Italy and cremated or being impersonated by a Double Nnamdi of Sudan. I’m the only credible Journalist for this “Kemitalks”, parts of the tweet read.

This generated a storm of reactions on the platform with some users calling for Kanu to hold a live broadcast the following to debunk the report.

Another tweet from @romanticboy7 also read, “Nnamdi Kanu is obviously dead and cremated in Italy. Anyone who comes out is a clone from Somalia. If he must convince us, he should do a live video broadcast, hold a pen and a laptop over his head. And don’t forget when our honourable Aunty Kemi announces your death that’s the end.”

The IPOB leader was yet to react to the development as at the time of this report.