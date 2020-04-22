Probe Panel On Imo Contracts Didn’t Clear Ex-Works Commissioner, Udorji

Contrary to an earlier report carried by Trumpeta Newspaper that a former Commissioner for Works, Imo State, Mrs Josephine Udorji, has been discharged by the Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Award of contracts during the administration of Gov Rochas Okorocha, however, further investigations has unveiled that the former Commissioner for Works, Mrs Josephine Udorji after her appearance before the members was not discharged.

Recall that after Trumpeta had earlier published a report of what transpired at the Panel where Udorji mounted the witness box and cried profusely when been quizzed with questions by the panelists. However the former Commissioner later stormed our office in Owerri where she said she wanted to give her own account of the story prompting the newspaper to come up with a headline “Panel of Inquiry Clears Former Works Commissioner, Udorji”.

However, after a critical review of what our correspondent (Okey Alozie) observed at the Panel sitting which was published and the claims of the ex-Commissioner, it has become necessary to state that the Panel of Inquiry didn’t clear the former Works Commissioner as she claimed.

As a reputable medium with passion for ethical standards and respect for best practices in the print media sector, the Trumpeta management regrets the embarrassment the publication may have caused the Panel members and hereby offers a refutal in this regard.