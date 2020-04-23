Covid-19: Imo Govt Neglects Social Distance, Undertakes Verification of Workers, Pensioners



By Peter Uzoma

With all the hue and cry concerning Covid-19 social distance campaign in the state, the state government has gone ahead to subject workers and pensioners in the state to a clandestine verification exercise for almost a week now.

Workers and pensioners for some time now have been gathering at various points to supply details as demanded by the forms issued them.

Investigation carried out by this Reporter reveal that local government workers who are currently spoiling for a strike action are now being verified with Ihitte Uboma local government area seriously at the receiving end. A source which pleaded anonymity, said the state government directed a proper scrutiny of the council which is believed to be understaffed but with high wage bill. Local government workers are owed about two months salary arrears.

In the public service sector, staff of the Imo Broadcasting Corporation, Owerri, who are being owed their February and March salaries are also undergoing verification. This Reporter was told that they were given forms to disclose their bank details, BVN and schedule of duties.

A source wondered what payment of two months salary arrears has to do with work schedule and expressed fear that a down- sizing exercise of staff may be in the offing.

Meanwhile, IBC pensioners as well as other categories of pensioners such as teachers are also being verified through filling of forms which details are the same as contained in the verification certificate issued to them by the Ihedioha administration.

The verification of teachers and other categories of pensioners, however, is not too tedious as they are reached through designated “Coordinators” at their various community levels but the story is different with IBC pensioners.

At a point in Owerri Municipal Council where IBC pensioners have been gathering for close to a week now to fill forms, this Reporter saw even ambulances and private cars which brought their sick ones for the exercise.

Some IBC pensioners who spoke to this Reporter wondered the rationale behind the bringing together of these senior citizens inspite of the lockdown and its keeping of social distance.

Another pensioner who introduced himself as Mr Emeka described the current verification as unnecessary since there now exists what he called “Pensioners data bank” established by the Ihedioha administration.