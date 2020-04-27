COVID 19 In Imo: More Cases May Be Identified, Says FMC, Owerri Boss .No Medical Team At Border Points



By Tochi Onyeubi

There are strong indications that more cases of COVID-19 pandemic may be witnessed in Imo State if what the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Chief Medical Director said in the wake of the index case in Imo is anything to be taken serious.

Imo woke up to hear of the index case of COVID-19 on Saturday 25th, April 2020.

This was officially made known by the Chief Medical Director, FMC, Dr. Kingsley Achigbu in a release.

Making further revelations, the medical practitioner, Dr Kingsley Achigbu said more cases may be identified as the program unfolds especially following contact tracing of the established case which has already commenced.

The release revealed that the first index case, name and details withheld, is a 45year old man who lives and works in Owerri. He is not a staff of the Federal Medical Center as widely speculated but was admitted at the centers’ isolation facility.

He is said to be presently not showing any symptom and is currently on appropriate management, based on the NCDC guidelines, even as he informed that the facility is equipped to handle his case.

Dr. Achigbu however, called on Imolites to maintain the existing recommended preventive measures such as hand washing with soap and water, use of alcohol based sanitizers, maintaining appropriate social distancing , avoiding crowding and consistent wearing of face masks.

In a related development, Trumpeta embarked on a border check at the Imo/ Anambra and Imo/ Rivers border to ascertain the level of preparedness of the state, in the prevention of the spread of the virus through its much touted border closure as well as observe if the sanitary guidelines were strictly adhered to.

Trumpeta discovered that at St. Joseph Catholic church, Mgbidi in Oru West where the Army was stationed for entry into Imo, truck drivers bearing food and beverage items as well as inflammable petroleum products were not allowed entry.

However based on compliance of some truck drivers who paid money ranging from #500- #1000, they were allowed free access into the state without any medical team enforcing sanitary measures as earlier stated by the Ministry of Health.

On the side of the Anambra/Imo exit, at Amorka, a community in Anambra state, which shared close boundary with Imo, myriads of trucks numbering over #500 were seen blocking the whole road with drivers who came to the South East to offload food items stranded for three days, bemoaning the tortuous ill treatment meted them on entry in Imo.

A driver who doesn’t want his name in print disclosed that, he left Portharcourt back to Lagos but has been stuck at the border for three days without entry into Anambra. He added that, they are mandated to pay up to the sum of #2000.

According to him, only in Imo have they experienced difficulties and have refused to pay further. He called on the government to stop the illegality which is on the increase.

Another driver who recounted his experiences in other South South states especially Portharcourt, Bayelsa and Delta, he informed that at those borders, not only was security personnel stationed, medical team were mounted there, who took checked their temperature and eyes with infrared as well as mandated them to wash and sanitize their hands which was made available. In addition their details taken down and allowed to move into the state.

He stated that while these may not be available in Imo, Abia and Anambra borders, but other states have allowed them gain entry except Imo, who has taken the extortion at every police and army check point to a high level and they have been stuck on the road for three days without allowing them to move.

They decried the level hardship they were subjected to and insisted that the government instead of reducing the spread through preventive measures adopted by other states, are exacerbating it.

Meanwhile, commuters going to Onitsha were seen moving to Anambra and Onitsha through communities in Oguta unchecked.

When Trumpeta moved to the Imo/ Rivers border, on the side of Imo, it was discovered that truck drivers were allowed to pass freely, provided they pay #500-#1000.

On entry into Imo, it was discovered that, the police checkpoint mounted at Ware house was seen using civilians to collect money from commuters and unsuspecting private car owners.