Uzodinma May Recover Eastern Palm University, Rochas Foundation School Land , Orji From Okorocha

Going by what the Imo State governor said about his intent to recover all assets of the state in private hands, there are strong indications that the Eastern Palm University EPU Ogboko, Ideato South LGA as well as the land housing the Rochas Foudation College, Orji, Owerri North shall be recovered from the former governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha.

Uzodinma had at a state broadcast to mark his 100 days in office vowed to recover all stolen assets of government found in private hands.

According to him, “to this end we shall do everything within our behest to recover every government assets wrongly appropriated by individuals or persons. Imo people should trust me to recover to the last value any government assets in private hands, no matter who is involved”.

It would be recalled that during the 8yrs tenure of Okorocha one of the state assest converted to private use was the old IBC quarters at Orji, Owerri North, Okorocha converted to Rochas Foundation College.

Also, the Eastern Palm University at Okorocha’s Ogboko country home is said to have been built with Imo State government fund which prompted the governor to have said that it is a private partnership scheme.

Trumpeta learnt that it was Imo State Government owed institution but in the hands of individual.

In view of the desire of Uzodinma to recover these government assets in private hands, it is obvious that the Rochas Foundation school land and EPU shall be recovered.