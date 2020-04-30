Attack on Imo Speaker: Give Peace A Chance, John Paul Ochemba Tells Duruji



A business mogul and philanthropist of note, John Paul Ochemba has appealed to former lawmaker of Imo House of Assembly, Hon. Lawman Duruji to give peace a chance.

Ochemba who was reacting to several media attacks by Duruji to against Imo House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Chiji Collins, advised ex-lawmaker to sheath his sword.

The Ideato South born contractor,wondered what Duruji wants to achieve by the several attacks against the speaker, adding that this is not what the people to read this period.

According to him, Imo, Nigeria and the world are passing through the most tempting period in the history of creation because of the deadly coronavirus pandemic that is tormenting humanity.

Ochemba added that the time and money Duruji is using to fight his brother the speaker can be re channel to put smiles on faces of his people.

“I am not saying former member that represented Ehime Mbano constituency has no right to publish whatever he likes if he has his facts correct, but am saying this is not the right time to do so.

“For instance, the virus called Covid-19 has caused the suspension of all activities in the world including churches, mosques and schools. It has forced everyone including the Rich and poor to compulsorily stay at home to remain safe.

“This should definitely call for sober reflection by all. The questions that should be on lips of everyone now should be when will this pandemic stop and what would be the effect on the economy of Imo State, Nigeria and the world. And that everyone should do everything possible to reconcile with God and his fellow being.

“So I advise Duruji to allow peace reign in the state knowing full well that is only that gives power. God gives it to who so ever He wants. Moreso ,Duruji should appreciate God for His benevolence since he left the House.”Ochemba stressed.

He however added that there is no misunderstanding that cannot be resolved amicably, adding that politicians should learn how to imbibe forgiving spirit.

Ochemba used the opportunity to advise Chiji Collins not to join issues with Duruji.