Imo Politics In Abuja; Araraume Shines Against Uzodinma, Okorocha, Others …As Buhari Appoints Ally, Emma Nwosu Into Fiscal Commission



Expectations that Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma will dominate affairs of the state as governor and go ahead to control what politicians from Imo will gain from the seat of power in Abuja may be a ruse after all as Senator Ifeanyi Araraume appears to prove otherwise.

The ruling APC no doubt is packed with power brokers from Imo State but not without major stakeholders like the governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, former governor and Senator Representing Orlu Zone, Owelle Rochas Okorocha and a two time senator of Okigwe Zone, Araraume leading others.

Even as there are others showing strength too which includes the Minister of State for Education, Hon Nwajiuba Chuwkwuemeka, the above mentioned are prominent goal-getters based on their pedigree in power showcase and influence in Aso Rock, Abuja where President Muhhamed Buhari holds sway.

Trumpeta can reveal that following the manner Uzodinma left PDP to pick APC ticket in the 2019 governorship election and went further to be declared winner of the election by the Supreme Court against Emeka Ihedioha of the PDP INEC declared and issued Certificate of Return, it was believed that the governor would determine who gets what from the nations capital, Abuja.

Aside from his position as governor, Trumpeta was also told that Uzodinma wields enormous power in Aso Rock to be ignored in what comes to Imo in terms of appointment.

In his own part, Okorocha as a serving Senator and former governor cannot also be overlooked from what they said is bound to get hence he is touted as one of the idols to be considered for nominations before announcing appointments due to the state from the Federal.

But irrespective of the rich profiles of Uzodinma and Okorocha, Araraume appears to be calling the shots. Trumpeta can report that with the appointment of a strong ally of Araraume, Barr Emma Nwosu as member Fiscal Mobilisation Commission, the Isiala Mbano born politician may have Imo’s strongman in Abuja.

President Buhari has released the names of Fiscal Mobilization Commission. Nwosu’s name was among those the President forwarded to the Senate for confirmation.

Popular known as Ndoro-Ndoro in the political circle, Nwosu, a doyen of the Araraume’s political group; Destiny Organisation cross carpeted to APGA with Araraume when he moved to APGA for governorship election last year. When the two time senator took control of APGA in Imo, Ndoro-Ndoro was made the State Organizing Secretary after serving as the Araraume’s agent during the election.

Ndoro-Ndoro who is believed to have returned to APC with Araraume few weeks ago is the latter’s master stroke to announce his return to the nitty gritty of the party’s politicking in Abuja.

Trumpeta had in an earlier report given an indication that the political temperature in Imo APC vis a vis what transpires in Aso Rock will change with the death of the former Chief of Staff to Buhari, late Abba Kyari who died of Covid 19 recently.

The permutations of the newspaper is drawn from the widely held conclusion that Uzodinma’s power was possibly drawn from the late former CoS to Buhari.