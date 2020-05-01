Man Feared Dead As 8 Story Building Collapses in Owerri

By Orji Sampson

Not less than 30 persons are feared to have died in a 9 story building that collapsed Thursday evening in Owerri, IMO state.

Trumpeta gathered that tragidy struck in the evening hours when workers were still carrying on with their jobs at the site in Yaradua Drive, New Owerri.

Meanwhile, Trumpeta spotted 2 dead bodies as they were being taken away by Ambulance but it was feared that more persons who were on duty as at the time of the unfortunate and unforseen accident were still trapped in the ground after the building collapsed.

However, Government officials led by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Barr Nnamdi Anyaehie had rushed to the scene with earth moving equipment to help move the dead bodies and the debris of the collapsed building in other to save the trapped persons.

An eyewitness who narrated the incident to Trumpeta said they were too many workers numbering up to 70 who were working on different areas including iron benders at the site when the ugly incident occurred.

The eye witness further disclosed that as at the time of this report that some people were being rescued with various degrees of injury and that two persons were found dead.