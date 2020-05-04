Chilaka Congratulates New Ahiazu PDP Excos, Declares Area 99% Faithful

A stalwart of the People’s Democratic Party PDP in Ahiazu Mbaise and in the State Chief Chuks Chilaka (Dikejiejemba) has congratulated the newly inaugurated party executives in Ahiazu Mbaise for emerging victorious at the recently help party Congress at the LGA level.

Dikejiejemba expressed the optimism that the Ahiazu Mbaise PDP executives ably led by Prince Ibe Stephen Anyanwu (Mr Capacity) as the Chairman.

He further stated that Ahiazu PDP members and stakeholders have no doubt that the new PDP executives in Ahiazu Mbaise will move the party to the highest altitude of grassroot politics starting from the LGA level down to the wards in Ahiazu Mbaise.

Dikejiejemba who was a former member of Imo Transport Company management board stated categorically that Ahiazu Mbaise is 99% PDP stressing that All Progressives Congress does not have any hold in the LGA when it comes to politics in the state.

The People’s Democratic Party stakeholder in the State Chief Chuks Chilaka reminded the newly inaugurated party executives in Ahiazu Mbaise LGA to leave up to expectation to the responsibility bestowed upon them to move the party forward in the area.

It will be recalled that recently the People’s Democratic Party held it’s Congress in the 27 LGA in the State whereby Prince Ibe Stephen Anyanwu emerged as the party chairman in the LGA while Mr. Uche Njoku emerged the deputy Chairman, other members of the executives includes Dikechi Onu Treasurer, Mr. Stephen Anyanwu Secretary, Maurice Onuoha as the assistant Secretary, Chidiebere Adi Financial Secretary, Adol Akpunku Publicity Secretary, Mrs Uchenna Onu as Assistant Publicity Secretary , Calistus Anyanwu Organizing Secretary, Calistus Njoku LGA Auditor , Barr. Paul Nwoko LGA Legal Adviser, Mrs Perpetua Amadi LGA woman leader, Uche Obasi LGA Youth leader, Elizabeth Iruegbule LGA Ex-Officio 1, Mr. Ikechukwu Ehiriwe LGA Ex-Officio 2, Mrs. Ngozi Korie LGA Ex-Officio 3, Mrs Mabe Okoroafor LGA Ex-Officio 4, Sir Chidi Anyanwu LGA Ex-Officio 5.

Chief Chuks Chilaka therefore urged them to put in their best while discharging their duties and responsibilities in order to reposition the party for victory in the future elections.