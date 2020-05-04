Collapsed 8-Storey Building In Owerri: More Victims Trapped Underneath .As Rescue Continues At Project Site



Tochi Onyeubi

Trumpeta can exclusively reveal that the number of deaths recorded so far at the site of the collapsed 8-storey building on Yar Adua Drive, Owerri will increase as more victims are reported to be trapped underneath, four days after the incident.

People of the State witnessed a tragedy on Thursday last week when an ongoing 8-storey project believed to be for a hotel collapsed, killing about 10 persons so far, while many are injured.

When our reporter visited the scene on Monday (yesterday), earth moving equipments were noticed on duty clearing the debris and unearthing dead bodies.

It was noticed that from the ongoing rescue job and live reports from those on ground at the premises, many victims are still trapped underneath. Trumpeta was told that those involved may be hawkers, food sellers and others at the basement who serviced the workers with food and other articles.

When contacted, the Public Relation Officer, of the Owerri Capital Development Authority, Mrs Adaugo Okwara, said investigations are still ongoing over the cause of the collapse.

She however appealed for technical assistance from well meaning Imolites to help with earth moving equipments to evacuate the mounting refuse.