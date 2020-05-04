Hunger Bites Uzodinma’s Appointees Over Lack of Portfolios, Salaries

Disappointment and regret are said to have become the portions of the over One Hundred Appointees of the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, who are yet to be assigned offices and portfolios months after they were inaugurated.

According to information reaching this Newspaper, the Appointees said to be complaining in hushed voices are alleged to have been hit by inconveniences caused by lack of salary and designated offices.

Sources close to the Appointees ranging from Special Advisers SAs and Senior Special Assistants, SSAs told Trumpeta that confusion and regret are now written all over their faces as the appointees cannot decipher why after been inaugurated, they are yet to be assigned portfolios talkless of payrolled for salary since most of them are yet to get appointment letters.

“Most of them don’t have appointment letters, which officially means that they are hovering and cannot be paid salaries because it is through your appointment letter that you can be payrolled” a source from Government House told Trumpeta.

Trumpeta was informed that the situation is worse for the appointees with the coronavirus lockdown which has brought hardship to a lot of families.

Trumpeta was told that some of the appointees are finding it difficult to feed their families and other dependants following lack of salary.

“We don’t have peace of mind and confused as it is difficult to know what is hindering the Governor from assigning us portfolios and giving us our appointment letters” one of the appointees who pleaded anonymity told Trumpeta.

This Newspaper learnt that nearly all the appointees are frustrated and have their hands tied, as any attempt to resign will be equated as embarrassing the Governor.

“Some of us resigned from our previous jobs while some relocated from Abuja and Lagos to Imo State. But uptil now we don’t know our fate over a month now were inaugurated as Governor’s Aides” Trumpeta was told in confidence.

Pundits are confused why Governor Okorocha assembled mature men and women, announced their appointments, inaugurated them, but months after is yet to assign them their jobs.

A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) Association for National Transparency ANT has told Trumpeta that the Body is studying the situation, and warned that should these appointees be paid with public funds for services not rendered to Imo State, it would take the matter up.

“Imo State is not a Father Christmas, and its funds belong to the entire citizens of the State. Therefore if these alleged officers who were sworn-in without portfolios are ever paid with Imo State money without working for Imo State, they should wait for us in Court” Barr Anslem Nnadi, National Director of the NGO told Trumpeta.