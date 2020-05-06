ENCOMIUM AS IDEATO SOUTH PDP INAUGURATES EXCO

Political Leaders, stakeholders and Community Leaders in Ideato South, irrespective of party affiliations have continued to commend and congratulation the leadership and members of the local government chapter of the People Democratic Party, PDP on the peaceful conduct and inauguration of the party’s Wards and local government Congresses.

The commendations, pured in recently, as the newly sworn in LGA PDP Chairman, Sir Sylvester Durukwaku inaugurated the local government executives of the party at council party Secretariat, Ntueke.

In his inauguration, remarks, Sir Durukwaku, congratulated members of the new executive, for the perseverance and trust worthiness to have been elected by the over twenty thousand (20,000) members of the party in local government to represent and serve their interest in the affairs of party.

The one time Union Leader in Nigeria oil and gas industry reminded his members that the reward for good work is more work. As he charged them to serve about self and personal interest. He also submitted that election which is the bed rock of the game called politics is nothing but a game of numbers and the philosophy “should be let us go and not am going/let me go”.

In his words, “more membership drive and reactivation of our political activities should be our priority to keep our members and structures abbrest with the activities of the state party.

The occasion was witnessed by leaders and members of the party, who include Hon Njaka Duruiheoma, among others.