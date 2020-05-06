PDP National Officer, Henry Ekpe, Congratulates Imo State Chapter of Party Over LGA Excos Inauguration

The Deputy National Financial Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Henry Ekpe has congratulated the party in Imo State for smooth LGA Congresses and peaceful inauguration of the Executives in the Twenty Seven (27) LGAs in the State.

Speaking in Owerri, Ekpe advised all the newly inaugurated Officers to live above board as the role models of PDP in their various LGAs.

He said they must work according to the constitution of PDP and are now the eyes of the party in their LGAs.

The National Officer counselled them to remain vigilant against any acts inimical to the progress of PDP, cautioning them to resist any attempt to lure them with carrots, pointing out that they must be ready to make sacrifices as the party in opposition.

He urged the LGA Officers to throw behind them the debacle of January 14,2020 which sent PDP out of Government House Owerri, adding that now is the time to remain focused and rebuilt Imo PDP because the future looks brighter for the party.

“PDP remains a strong force not only in Imo State but in entire Nigeria. Your job now is to be the PDP Torch bears in your LGAs and make sure our members remain intact” the Deputy National Financial Secretary said.

He appealed to those who could not make one position or the other now to support others as tomorrow will be their own turn.

“All of us cannot be officers at same time. I appeal to those who could not make it to sheath their swords and join hands in building PDP because tomorrow is another day” Ekpe said.