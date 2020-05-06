Owerri Municipal PDP Inaugurates LGA Chairman, Other Party Excos

The Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Owerri Municipal Council has inaugurated its executives.

The new LGA party chairman, Hon Sabinus Ihekaire who was the immediate past youth leader of GRA Ward immediately after taking his oath of office, thanked almighty God for a peaceful congress, inauguration and handover.

He however promised to ensure within the party guidelines that PDP remains the party to beat in the LGA urging all to work harmoniously with his administration towards achieving the set goals.

Also speaking, a foundation member of the party who was the immediate past vice chairman and reelected as vice chairman, Hon Julius Ejiogu thanked party faithful for their support and pledged that their regime will pilot the affairs of the party positively.

Meanwhile, Hon Eze Oparaugo aka Eguzorodike who is the chairman of Ikenegbu 1 and chairman of all chairmen said the people of Owerri Municipal will always give their unalloyed support and urged other losers to accept the outcome of the congress in good faith.

Hon Obareze Isreal in his contribution advised members to be up and doing and of good conduct which according to him will make the party great again.

The entire ward members trooped out en -mass to welcome their own LGA executive and in a joyfully mode and were lavishly entertained by the elated leaders of the party in Municipal Council.