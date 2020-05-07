Operation Fire-For-Fire: Ex Lawmaker, Duruji Drags Imo Speaker Chiji Collins To Court To Prove Certificates



The conflict between ex-lawmaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon Lawman Duruji and Speaker Chiji Collins has entered another level with the former Ehime Mbano representative rushing to court for the number one lawmaker in the state to prove his certificate.

There has been a lingering issue over the certificate of the Speaker which Duruji raised several allegations against.

Just few hours after Speaker Chiji dragged Duruji to court for libelous publications alongside some media houses he granted interview, the former lawmaker who was sacked from the Assembly by the Appeal Court has retaliated with a court suit.

The aim of Duruji’s suit is for the Imo Speaker to prove the veracity or otherwise of the certificates he parade.

This is contained in a suit filed in on 20th February 2020 at Abuja Federal High Court holding in Maitama with suit No FHC/ABJ/CS 242020 between Hon Lawrence Duruji, and leadership for Better Nigeria Initiatives as plantiffs Vs Rt Hon Dr Chiji Chimezie Collins and six others as Dependants.