Probe Panel on Contracts in Imo During Okorocha Era Reveals How More than 7 Billion Naira was wasted on the yet to be used Amakohia/Akwankuma and Orji Flyover Projects …. As Contractor Who received the money denies such amount was paid

Mind boggling details of how not less than 7 Billion Naira was spent on the Flyover Projects on Orlu and Okigwe roads by Akwankuma/Amakohia and Orji roads respectively, yet it remains shut to road users was the climax of the Friday’s session of the Imo State Government Judicial Commision on contracts review.

Recall that since Ikedi Ohakim started the project in 2010 and Okorocha took over in 2011, residents of the state are yet to make use of the first flyover in the state capital despite millions sunk into it.

Another remarkable feature was a tinge of drama at the sitting when a named contractor who it was alleged based on records received more than 7 Billion for the two legs of the project frontally denied not until the papers showed it was his company’s name.

