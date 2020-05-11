Poultry Association of Nigeria Seeks Government Intervention To Fight Covid 19

.

By Onyinyechi Amakaulo

The Poultry Association of Nigerian (PAN) Imo State chapter through its chairman have called on Federal and Imo State governments to involve Poultry farmers in the fight against the pandemic ravaging the whole country, by including eggs as one of the products to fight Covid 19.

The Chairman of the Association Mr Uchegbu Chijioke made the commendation in Owerri yesterday while briefing journalists, adding that Poultry products are high in protein content, which according to him boost human immune system that prevents virus from effecting human body.

Mr Uchegbu also stated that when given palliatives like face mask, hand sanitizer and other prevents materials, poultry farmers should also be recognized as one of those on essential duty, this according to the PAN boss would enable the Association put in more efforts to make sure that the products are always available for the consumers.

He calls for the government to give free access to Farmers who go about to distributes their products to the marketers in other to have enough eggs to avoid lack in the market.

He pointed out that some of the challenges the farmers are having in the face of Covid 19 include border closure by soldiers and Police who do not allow free movements along the inter states .

The PAN chairman also hinted that without vaccines birds cannot grow urging the government to set up a joint task force that will look into the situation to savage the system.

He appealed to the government to give palliatives to the farmers in other to protect them from the Covid 19 pandemic ravaging the country.

In another development, the Association also sited it sign post in its proposed site along Avu road for Poultry Association of Nigerian (PAN) Farmers market 1.

The chairman noted that all the necessary things for the site was put in place by the former government led by Governor Rochas Okorochas and that the association is with all the documents allowing them to occupy the land.



