Surprised Revelations At The Probe Panel .Ar Last Zigreat Company Appears To Account For Contracts .Details of How Orji/Amakohia/Akwukuma Flyover Cost N7bn .How Billions of Naira Waste Paid For Non Existing Projects



By Okey Alozie

It was revelations galore on Monday at the sitting of the Probe Panel on contracts during Okorocha era when the owner of the famed Zigreat int’l company, Mr Stanley was drilled on the alleged multiple contracts that his company handled between 2011 and 2019. Recall that immediately former governor Rochas Okorocha left office, starting details of the number of contracts Zigreat handled running into billions were made public.

After many inquires about who owns Zigreat with address at Ugbelle Street, Ideato South, the owner finally made public appearance.

Zigreat owner, one Mr Stanley claimed his company was established 2013 after which the government through his boss, Paschal Obi, the then Principal Secretary to Okorocha allegedly asked him provide a company for governor Rochas Okorocha to use for contracts.

In his words “ I submitted my company’s name Zigreat as my boss Paschal Obi demanded the all money paid into the Zigreat account and the names that I disbursed the money to were all contained in my Zenith, Potari and other banks statement of account that I used.

“The truth is that my company was never given any contract neither did Zigreat subleted any contract to anybody at all, anybody coming here to say they gave contracts is a liar.

Moreover, I never subleted any.

“Frankly speaking, am still a tenant now because, I was not compensated for all the billions of naira that I disbursed to people with the name of my company.

“At EFCC the government begged me to claim ownership of contracts handled in my companies name which I was not aware, talkless of seeing any payment.

I accepted the government demand because of my boss, Paschal Obi” he submitted.

Speaking further Mr Stanley told the panel that the EFCC did not even believe him that he actually executed any contract.

He maintained that he did not execute the contract of the police headquarters building and other contracts alleged to have been executed by his company, Zigreat.

At this point, he tendered names of those that got the entire money that his company (Zigreat warehouse)

“I only disbursed money but never executed any contract, I don’t even have engineers and workers that handle contracts.

He further stated that he is not familiar with the names that he paid but he said he has all their list as evidence.

He narrated that from September 2013 when he got the first trench of the contract fund which he distributed to the names given to him by Imo government House. His company was only warehouse money and not to execute any contract because none was given to Zigreat contrary to the speculations around.

He disclosed that he is the only signatory to the company’s account, adding that Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, body is now after him because of tax that he is supposed to pay government for disbursing such huge amounts.

“Zigreat he said did not take part in the construction of police headquarters in Imo State he also.

Mr Stanley denied all the payments listed in the name of his company as he testified those who gave out such list of contracts and money paid lied.

Question from the probe panel commissioners.

The first question was if his company got 2.5 billion naira for the construction of Imo State University campus at Ngor Okpala LGA?

He answered that his company (Zigreat) never got such money.

Second question was on the construction of Ministry of Tourism which the state government gave out 7.8 billion naira to Zigreat.

Stanley answered that it was not true. Third was the construction of ministry of sports were government paid 6.7 million naira. He also said it was a lie.

Fourth question was the construction of IMSU campus at Onuimo, Okigwe zone which government paid Zigreat Company 2.3 billion naira

Stanley denied having knowledge of any contract money. Even the construction of Akachi which the government paid 700m to Zigreat, Stanley said it was a lie. He also denied N150m for construction of Nekede road.

Similar, a tinge of drama also occurred at the probe panel sitting when the contractor who supposedly handled the multi- million Orji/Akwakuma/Amakohia fly over worth over N7bn denied not receiving the money for the contract.

The contractor named crush went further to also deny not accepting the contract.

Trumpeta had been briefed about the contract worth over N7billion even as the road project is yet to be made available to users years after completion.