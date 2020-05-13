Imo APC Boils Again, As Araraume Corners Assembly Lawmakers

Information available to Trumpeta Newspaper has it that Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, the strong man of All Progressive Congress, APC, has been quietly working, even though nobody has sighted him in Imo State, since he escorted Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma back to the State on January 15, 2020, a day after he picked the Imo Governorship seat from the Supreme Court.

Trumpeta was told that Araraume has been busy poaching members of Imo House of Assembly to his side, and has succeed in getting twelve of them in his kitty.

Reliable sources said Araraume, who is eyeing the Okigwe Senate seat for the Third time, as usual, has been working without noise to secure a solid ground for himself in Imo APC before he makes an audacious move to make his Senate ambition open to the APC hierarchy.

As an astute political Game master, the Isiala Mbano born business mogul is said to have already subtly and covertly taken over Imo State House of Assembly through nocturnal meetings which has since yielded bountiful harvest for the serial Governorship candidate.

Sources said that the top politician used a member of Imo House of Assembly from Owerri zone, who recently joined APC after complaining of being ignored by PDP.

Already the “Twelve Disciplines” now in the “Araraume” camp have been holding meetings on how to gain more members for the Heavy weight political spender.

But Trumpeta learnt that Governor Hope Uzodinma who learnt of the “Araraume Hijack” woke up late when the Isiebu Isiala Mbano born political thinker had already finished the Game.

Now, Trumpeta learnt, Uzodinma is frantically fighting to identify the House of Assembly members who have joined the Araraume camp.

Trumpeta learnt that Uzodinma is doing everything possible to stop Araraume from going back to the Senate, as there is this fear that the Senate Seat will keep Araraume relevant till 2023 election year, when he may try the Governorship Seat again, and pose a challenge to Uzodinma’s second term bid.

Trumpeta learnt that the Arrow Head of the Araraume House of Assembly followers, was pushed out of Imo Government House recently when his romance with Araraume was broken to Uzodinma who felt disturbed.

Sources said that as a silent operator, many had erroneously expected Araraume to openly challenge Araraume ever since he ignored his camp in his various appointments after Araraume had cooperated with Uzodinma to snatch the Imo Governorship Seat from Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha.

Rather than openly confront Uzodinma, Senator Araraume is said to have moved on with his political life, but without working to gain a foothold in the Uzodinma administration by being one of the factors in the State through the Legislature.

Trumpeta learnt that last week, the Speaker of Imo House of Assembly, Rt Hon Collins Chiji escaped impeachment by the whiskers.

Collins Chiji was once Araraume’s prodigee who dumped him in APGA for in PDP and Emeka Ihedioha and now for Hope Uzodinma and APC within a year.