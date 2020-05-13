Crisis Looms In Ngor Okpala, As APC, PDP Clash, Over Assault On Party Chairman

Drums of war is quietly sounding in Ngor Okpala Local Government Area, Imo State, as Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and All Progressive Congress APC members get set to clash over assault meted out to a PDP Ward chairman.

According to information available to Trumpeta, the PDP Ward one (1) Chairman of Amala/Obokwe/Oburu/Ntu, Hon Obinna Eke escaped death by the whiskers as Thugs sent by the Ngor Okpala LGA Interim Management Committee (IMC) Chairman, Hon Mayor Nweke descended on Eke and left him for dead.

This Newspaper learnt that the incident which took place at Obokwe Community on Monday saw the PDP Ward chairman dumped at Okpala Police Station after receiving thorough beating where he was later found by friends and relations.

Investigations unveiled that Eke and Mayor Nweke have been having running battles over how APC and PDP will both exist in Obokwe Community where the Ngor Okpala LGA chairman and PDP Ward 1 Chairman hail from.

It was learnt that the LGA chairman had warned Eke not to call PDP meetings in Obokwe, as both parties cannot cohabit, being the LGA chairman and Leader of APC in the LGA.

Sources said that the Ward Chairman of PDP had dared Nweke to do his worse, as he cannot stop PDP from existing in Obokwe Community.

Therefore, on Monday, Eke gathered PDP Ward Executive for inauguration and meeting, but was surprised when plainclothed Thugs stormed his home and chased everybody away but descended on Eke and beat him to stupor in the presence of his family members.

Eke who lost consciousness was later visited by Security men, who picked his half dead body and dumped him at Police Station, Okpala, where PDP followers gathered in their numbers baying for blood.

But the quick intervention of Chief Morrison Njoku, the PDP chairman of Ngor Okpala LGA, who hails from the same Ward 1 with Eke and Nweke cooled frayed PDP nerves as PDP members setting for war dispersed.

However, sources from the LGA chairman Mayor Nweke said that Eke threatened the life of Nweke which led him to use security personnel and vigilante to exhibit Mayhem on the PDP Ward Chairman.

Although Eke has been released, information available to Trumpeta is that tension is building up in Ngor Okpala, especially in Ward 1, which is the usually the most volatile Area in Ngor Okpala, because it shares common boundary with Rivers State.

Speaking to Newsmen in Owerri, Chief Henry Ekpe, who is a National Officer of PDP and hails from Ngor Okpala LGA, said he has called PDP members to remain calm, as the matter is being handled.

He however cautioned the LGA chairman, Hon Mayor Nweke to thread softly and should not disrupt the peace in the LGA since he is the Chief Security Officer of the LGA.

Chief Ekpe said that in a democratic environment all political parties operate peacefully among each other, and said that Ngor Okpala is always a peaceful place for all parties and members.

“Much as we belong to different political parties, but we are all brothers and sisters from Ngor Okpala. Nobody should exhibit act that will disrupt the peace of Ngor Okpala, no matter how lowly or highly placed” Ekpe cautioned.