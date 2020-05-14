Former Speaker, Agwuocha Tasks Uzodinma on Welfare of Judiciary Officers

A former Imo House of Assembly Speaker, Rt Hon Noel Agwuocha Chukwukadibia has thanked God for Governor Hope Uzodinma’s kind gesture to Imo Judges.

Reacting to the Governors vehicle gift to Imo Judges during the week, the former Speaker said;

“The Governor should have a look into Health care and welfare packages for Judicial officers in the state .Our judges sit down and write a lot. “They need yearly medical check up anywhere on account of the state. Governor should provide them with lands to build their residential buildings . “Government has three Arms.Among the three Arms,the judicature is the least treated. “Parliamentarians in Nigeria and members of the Executive are better treated and have better access to the wealth of the Nation albeit the state. Judicial officers cannot do what politicians do sometimes to survive. “Government should therefore take further steps to take out Insurance policy for our judges, pay Magistrates and chairmen of Customary courts very well.

“Magistrates and customary court chairmen on daily basis struggle with litigants for spaces in Buses and Taxi cabs.

“They need cars. Many of our courtrooms look like shrines in decrepit buildings. We expect that as soon as oil price comes up and the state begins to get money, the Governor will address the cheating of judicial officers.