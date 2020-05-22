Nwawuba Vows To Remain In PDP Lampoon Others Who Abandoned Party

A member of the National Assembly representing Mbaitoli/Ikeduru in the House of Representatives, Hon Henry Nwawuba has made it clear that he remains a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and has not seen any reason he would dump the party now even in the future.

Reacting to a Newspaper publication which alleged that he would move to the All Progressive Congress APC in 2023, so that he could contest again for a third time and become a Principal Officer of the House, the two-time senior lawmaker said such story is baseless and frivolous.

“ I Rt Hon Henry Nwawuba, member of House of Representatives representing Mbaitoli/Ikeduru constituency on the platform of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP hereby state that I have no plan to exit PDP” he said in a release signed by himself.

Nwawuba said that he is a dogged fighter and never shys away from a fight, and lampooned the members of Imo House of Assembly, formerly of PDP extraction who dumped the party after using the PDP platform to win elections.

“In all my life, I have remained consistent to principles and I have never wavered or sought the easy way out of any situation. I have remained and shall remain a stalwart of PDP even if I become the last man standing” he maintained.

He said that it was not in his character to bite the finger that fed him like most of PDP lawmakers did in moving to APC after winning elections under PDP platform.

“It was heartbreaking to see those elected on our platform, especially members of the Imo State House of Assembly dump our party after the Supreme Court Ruling” he said.