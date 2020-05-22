Imo Assembly Moves To Repeal Governors, Speakers Pension, Privileges •As Bill Passes 2nd Reading

By Onyekachi Eze

Imo State House of Assembly has moved to strip off all pension and privileges of past governors and Speakers that served the State.

This was contained in an executive bill that passed it’s second reading in the floor of the House yesterday.

The bill is entitled, “A bill for a law to Repeal the Imo State governors and Speakers Pension and privileges law No 5 of 2007 (as amended)”.

Leading the debate, the Chief sponsor who doubles as the Majority leader, Hon Uche Ogbuagu opined that the bill if signed into law, will reap off all pension and privileges of governors, Speakers and Deputy Speakers that served the State.

He disclosed that the law on its establishment had no constitutional backing, pointing that to carry-on with the action costs the State a huge sum of money.

Ogbuagu said that every 3 years, all the past governors have their vehicles renewed at the detriment of the State.

The lawmakers who spoke on the bill however laid their support and commended the governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma for his selfless nature.

They also commended the governor for his love towards the State by agreeing to lay off all his entitlements and that of others.

Commenting, Speaker Chiji Collins decried that they are the first victims of the law, but would do anything for the progress of the State.

However, after debate and haven committed to the committee of the whole House, the bill was passed into law while it awaits the governor’s consent.