Controversy Trails IMSU VC Tenure

By Onyekachi Eze

The Imo State University Owerri, IMSU, may be engulfed in confusion concerning the tenure of the headship of the administration of the institution.

The crux of the matter is about the tenure of the incumbent Vice Chancellor, Prof Adaobi Obasi.

While reports say she has completed her tenure and due for replacement, others contend that she has more months to steer the ship of the institution.

Those claiming she has completed her service to the university are of the view that judging from when she was appointed by the Rochas Okorocha led administration to head the institution, she has clocked five years but others opposed to this postulations argue that the time is not yet ripe for her to exit if the five years tenure stipulated for VC position is considered.

Trumpeta learnt that when Prof Obasi was appointed initially, it was on acting capacity and doesn’t count in the number of years she has spent as substantive VC.

Trumpeta recalls that when Okorocha came into power in 2011, the acting VC was removed for another don, while Prof Obasi came in later in the same acting VC status before she was made the substantive VC.

Going by the years, Prof Obasi is yet to complete the five years tenure stipulated for VC position.

But, there is disquiet on the IMSU community because of the believe that Prof Obasi’s tenure has elapsed.

This believe that Prof Obasi’s tenure has expired is raising fresh struggle for the position, should the visitor of the school and Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma decides to cave into the tenure issue.

Though no one has openly launched official campaign for consideration, but Trumpeta was informed that some of the intending dons have arranged their resume and forwarded same to Government House for consideration.