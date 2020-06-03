Imo PDP Decampees Fight Over Ten Thousand Dollars Largess

It was a free-for all fight in an Owerri Hotel (names withheld) as the members of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who recently joined the All Progressive Congress APC fought in the open while sharing money given to them for leaving their former party.

Trumpeta reporter who was at the premises of the hotel located in New Owerri, said that after the reception ceremony which was held for the PDP Decampees at the APC State Secretariat Owerri, the new members all moved in a convoy to the said hotel in New Owerri where they went to share their booty.

It was learnt that the atmosphere was quiet as the new APC members exchanged banters and ate and drank.

However, the situation changed immediately the issue of money was raised by the leader of the Decampees. Apart from the sharing formula, another problem was how to know the total number of people that decamped.

Trumpeta learnt that in the end, those who put their names on paper were more than what was officially announced as the Decampees.

After that was resolved, another issue became how to categorize the Decampees, which would determine how the largesse would be shared and what each person will get.

It was at this point that the place was charged and fight broke out and everybody scatteed in different directions, including Trumpeta Reporter who manage to escape from the scene and never returned to know whether they later gathered again, or shared the booty.

However, one of the Decampees who don’t want his name on print lamented that it was shameful that even leaving PDP to APC could not bring the solidarity of protecting one another in the new party.