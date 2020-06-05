Almajiri, Destitute Take Over Owerri Bus Stops

By Okey Alozie

The increasing influx of Alamjiri from Northern part of Nigeria into Imo State especially the capital is currently giving residents serious concern.

Some bus stops in Owerri as we learnt are said to have been taken over by the so called Almajir’s who now come out enmass to beg for money and food.

Their presence it was gathered courses lots of embarrassment on daily bases especially when they sight people who are well dressed.

Our reporter who visited many locations they operate in Owerri, observed that Almajiri people seem to be increasing on daily bases.

It has been alleged that the Almajiri people are suspected carriers of coronavirus and may have been the reason they were sent out from the North.

Some of the Imolites who spoke to our report at different locations hinted that some of the Almajiri people are thieves.