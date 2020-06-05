Okigwe Zone APC Re-Run Ticket: All Eyes On Uzodinma For Consensus Candidate .Araraume, Achonu, Uchendu, Ihim, Omegara, Chikwem, Others Warm Up

As the lingering Imo North Senatorial (Okigwe zone) Seat remains undecided, with the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC still not sure when to hold the election, the incumbent Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma has become a beautiful bride for all the Aspirants contesting under All Progressive Congress APC platform.

This is because, the APC Aspirants are of the belief that whoever is endorsed by Governor Uzodinma has at least, passed one of the high stakes waiting before the election proper.

Trumpeta learnt that all the Aspirants have been running around the Governor to gain his attention and endorsement, which will be sealed with the primaries.

Already, a lot of the Aspirants have shown interest on the seat openly, while the likes of Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, rumoured to be interested in the matter, is yet to openly indicate his intention.

The Uzodinma factor became a serious issue to the Aspirants as he is now the Apex Leader of APC in Imo State by the virtue of his being the Governor of Imo State now.

Those who are said to be eyeing the seat now made vacant by the demise of the former occupant, Senator Benji Uwajumogu, are many.

They include Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, late Senator Benji Uwajumogu’s sister, Lady Chidinma Uwajumogu, former Imo House of Assembly Speaker, Hon Acho Ihim, former Secretary to Imo State Government, Hon Mark Uchendu, Hon Mathew Omegara, Chief Chikwem Onuoha, Senator Athan Achonu and others.

However, Late Senator Benji Uwajumogu’s wife has withdrawn from the race, including Hon Chike Okafor who last week said that there was no time he indicated to run.

Indications are that Gov Uzodinma, even though he will be an important factor in the production of APC candidate for the Okigwe Senator Seat, has not yet made up his mind on who to support.

But despite this, some of the Aspirants have been “dropping” the name of the Governor, in their pursuance of the election, which is bound to shake the foundation of Okigwe zone once more.

The Okigwe Senate seat has remained a recurring decimal in Imo State elections, since 2019 other Senatorial zones completed their own elections.