Operation Stop Okorocha Begins .Opponents Shop For Replacement

Although the 2023 general election is still far away, but moves and plots to stop a former Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, from returning to the Senate have commenced in earnest.

Trumpeta learnt that political opponents of the former Governor, which cut across party line, are already putting his together fishing for a “Credible” Aspirant that can challenge Okorocha for the 2023 Senate election in Orlu zone.

Sources told this Newspaper that even though Okorocha is a member All Progressives Congress, APC,yet most of the plotters against him are in a APC, as there is a concerted gang up to cut Okorocha’s political tentacles.

Even though it was remoured that Okorocha who had contested for the Nigerian Presidency once may give it another trial again in 2023, but many said that there are indications that Okorocha may continue with the Orlu Senate Seat which may be easier to retain than gamble with the Presidency which may end up a mirage.

It would be remembered that Okorocha some time ago said that he will not attempt the Presidency, as long as President Mohammadu Buhari is on the seat.

Trumpeta was told that allowing Okorocha to return to the Senate would have given him a political profile that has eluded most Igbo politicians, and therefore put him in good stead for Igbo Presidency in the future.

Apart from that, Trumpeta was told that Okorocha has not been cooperating with the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, in some of the activities of the APC in the State, as he is accused of still seeing himself as the Leader of APC in Imo State, with his APC faction “still waxing strong inside the main Imo APC”

Trumpeta learnt that Imo State Governor, Senator Uzodinma has been advised by his allies in Orlu Zone that Okorocha remains a political force and obstacle in the Area, and will pose a problem to Uzodinma to have a total control of Orlu APC.

Trumpeta learnt that a business Mogul from Akaokwa in Ideato North LGA, has been approached to “warm up” for Orlu Senatorial Seat, and do battle with Okorocha.

The multiBillionaria, who had at one time tried to be Governor of Imo State, is said to be still weighing the option and making consultations.

However, a close source to the Business Magnate known across Nigeria said that his Boss is still going through the suggestion, as he is yet to come out from the shock of his first political outing.

Trumpeta was told that assurances from those in authority has not yet convinced this philanthropist to gird his Ioin and do battle with Okorocha for the Orlu Senatorial Seat in 2023.

However, Trumpeta is not yet sure under which party platform the supposed challenger to Okorocha’s Senate ambition will vie for the contest.

Meanwhile, rumours have continued to circulate that Okorocha may leave his present political party for another, if his Senate seat is not guaranteed for a second term.

Even as it was rife some weeks ago, that the Ex-Governor was looking towards his former party, PDP, in the event he was denied the chance of return to the Senate under APC, his Media office is yet to either deny the rumour or confirm it.

But Trumpeta was confided in that Okorocha will find it difficult to stage a return to the Senate, as his political enemies are gathering together to abort that ambition of the former Governor.