Imo Probe Panel Orders Arrest of Fidelity Bank Manager, ….Gives Okorocha, Uche Nwosu, Ogechi Ololo, Kingsley Uju June 26th Deadline To Appear



Part of the highlights of the sitting of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up by the Imo State Government on Monday was an order asking for the arrest of the Fidelity Bank manager in Owerri.

Also agreed upon was a final appearance notice handed to the former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, his son in-law, Chief Uche Nwosu, his sister, Mrs Ogechi Ololo and a former Deputy Chief of Staff, Kingsley Uju.

The panel noted that Zigreat International Company used Fidelity bank for transactions of contracts during the Okorocha era. While other banks like Polaris also involved in the transactions came to submit, Fidelity refused to after receiving invitations to appear and submit details.

Trumpeta learnt that a court order had already been obtained and the days granted elapsed yesterday prompting the order for arrest.

Government lawyer, Samuel Ibechem, a Director of Public Prosecution had alerted the Panel over the flagrant abuse of the court order. In that premise, the Chairman of the Commision, Retired Justice Benjamin Iheaka who frowned at the attitude of the Fidelity Bank now ordered for the arrest.

On the case of Okorocha who was absent again but represented by C. F Otuonye and C.N Mere still relied on the lockdown to give excuse. The lawyers to the former governor therefore applied for another adjournment. The Panel asked the Government lawyer for objection which he has nothing against. It was the same group of lawyers that represented Okorocha who stood for Nwosu and gave same excuses.

On the case of Uju who was absent, his lead counsel, Vitalis Ekwem apologized on behalf of the lawmaker before pleading for an adjournment.

Elizabeth Egonu, (Mrs) who stood in for Mrs Ololo was present but the Panel chairman, Justice Iheka raised an observation stating that Mbanaso was supposed to be present. The panel chairman said that as a principal witness, Ichie Best Mbanaso has not been allowed to quit from witness box hence the matter was adjourned to 27th of June, 2020.

However, the judge maintained that Mrs Ololo the former governor’s sister must appear in person to face her cross examination for that day.

Meanwhile, the Chief Register of the state judiciary appeared before the panel to explain about the Judiciary building contract.

She appeared to clarify about the controversy surrounding the building of four more contracts same to the new building in Owerri.

The Register said that from the records available to her when she assumed office in January 2020, the judiciary was not carried along in the execution of the contracts of judiciary and High Courts claimed to have been built by the Okorocha government.

Out of about five such contracts, she presumed the only is the new court complex known as Oputa complex.

However she disclosed that the complex is largely uncompleted as it is being fixed till date due to structural challenges.