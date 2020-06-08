Sam Daddy Anyanwu Rattles Imo PDP .Gets National Assignment Despite Suspension



The Imo State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP is having a disquiet moment following the decision of the national leadership of the party to appoint, Senator Sam Daddy Anyanwu member of the Edo Congress Committee ahead the forthcoming party primaries for the governorship candidate.

Sam Daddy Anyanwu who represented Owerri zone using PDP has been having running battle with mainstream state party officials in the state after the 2019 governorship primaries he was one of the participant.

Anyanwu had challenged Ihedioha in court after the primaries but was defeated. But afterwards, trouble arose in the party where the Ikeduru born Senator reportedlywas suspended from the party in the state.

Trumpeta findings have it that the national exco of the PDP may not have agreed with the sanctions handed to Anyanwu going by recent developments whereby he has been appointed as secretary of the Congress organising committee of the party for Edo state.

Her had also served in the national committee of the party for congress during the ward, LLGA and state congresses early March this year.

It would be recalled that Anyanwu was accused of anti party activities during the 2019 election as well as failing to show interest in the affairs of the party at the state level.

It was also believed that majority of those who left the party recently to APC after the January 14,2020 Supreme Court judgment which sacked the PDP governorship candidate from Government House, Owerri were majority his allies fuelling suspicion that he may have been behind the action.

Trumpeta learnt that the recent appointment handed to Anyanwu has jolted the state leadership of PDP. According to sources close to some of the officials, the development is not to the best interest of the party in Imo State as it is believed to be a subtle affront to their powers to discipline erring members at the home front.

This newspaper further learnt that the state leadership is seriously taken aback by the appointment handed to Senator Anyanwu as it is nothing than a spite on their faces for honouring a member accused of anti party.

A leader of PDP in Imo State told Trumpeta that such act has capacity to breed insubordination in the local chapters whereby the national recognizes one sanctioned at the home front.