Crises Rocks Njemanze Family, As Kinsman Abandons Bob Njemanze Over Claims

Tunji Adedeji

The Njemanze Royal Family in Owerri Municipal Local Government Area, in Imo State is currently facing crises as the recognized Traditional Ruler of Amawom Autonomous Community, His Royal Highness, Eze Peter Ezechikere Njemanze has accused his cousin Bob Njemanze of using the family name to take undue advantage of unsuspecting government and people of the state.

The respected monarch who described Barr Bob Njemanze as a nonconformist in a release made available to Trumpeta yesterday said” it is because of the circumstances of his birth that our Njemanze family refused to give him land to build a residence which led him to acquire land in his maternal home, Egbu, where he lives. “

The custodian of culture and tradition Amawom community

According to the release”Bob Kay Njemanze whose stock-in-trade is to insult, abuse and disparage respectable and responsible citizens of Imo State deserves to be isolated in an Isolation home made for him alone. “

Back home in my Community and in the entire Owerre Community, John Ekpe (Alias Bob Njemanze or Bob Kay Njemanze or Bobo Njemanze) is a disgrace and is treated with scorn and ignominy.”

” I am his Traditional Ruler, his assimilator into the Njemanze family, Amawom and entire Owerre Communities and so I know his roots and can certify and confirm that John Ekpe (Alias Bob Njemanze or Bob Kay Njemanze r Bobo Njemanze) is not worthy to be associated with. “

“You can see that his acquired names have only one purpose to serve namely: to deceive and mislead unsuspecting members of the public.

According to him,”I have since reigned as the Traditional Ruler of Amawom Autonomous Community, enjoying the support and encouragement of the good people of Amawom Autonomous Community without any bickering and rancor. I am therefore very conversant and seized of relevant facts concerning my subjects in that Community. “