SA Diaspora: Imo Will Be Flooded With Jobs, Diasporans Must Play A Role

By Orji Sampson

The SA to Imo state Governor on Diaspora Affairs, Cllr Celia Osakwe-Hibbert has dislosed that behind the scenes, government appointees, Permanent Secretaries, and Directors are working assiduously to ensure that in no distant future, Imo will be a State flooded with jobs.

Trumpeta gathered that a strategic committee has been charged with the task of breaking the generational jinx of unemployment that has plagued Imolites for decades.

The paper learnt that the Executive Governor of Imo State, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma is not losing sight of the main issues in Imo, as he has set up a committee specifically to deliver on job creation through the Agricultural Sector. The Governor has unreservedly charged the committee with ensuring that job opportunities are a reality for Imo indigenes and people residing in ‘the Eastern Heartland’.

Meanwhile, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Diaspora Affairs, Cllr Osakwe has sent the call out to Diasporans who are already in Agricultural Sector here at home and abroad to come forward with practical support for this target to be realized. She stated that, “there is potential for Imolites to breath again with surplus of jobs and Diasporans must be part of facilitating this job creation in homeland”. The task of rebuilding Imo she said, must be everyone’s priority including Imo indigenes in Diaspora.

For this reason, she thanked ‘Uzosanus Farm’ Owner who is a Diasporan for coming forward with some solutions on this issue. The SA Diaspora also thanked

the formidable committee for their objectivity and great support during a one off session last night where the Imo Diasporan Farmer was invited to discuss on the aforementioned issue.

The SA Diaspora pledged that her Office will continue to work collaboratively with all Ministries & Parastatals to achieve the Governor’s vision for Imo.

The meeting was said to be highly fruitful and ended late hours of the night.