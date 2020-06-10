Owerri North Lawmaker, Philip Ejiogu Pays N1.2m Medical Bill for Constituents



Reprieve came the way of some constituents of Owerri North State Constituency when Hon. Engr Philip Ejiogu (Mr lntegrity) the House member representing the good people of Owerri North State Constituency in Imo State House of Assembly paid an unscheduled visit to the hospital this week.

The young and vibrant lawmaker was on a visit, according to him, in response to the promptings of his spirit, as he drove into the hospital to visit and encourage patients as he was said to have met four constituents of Owerri North who have been discharged but ‘detained’ and unable to go home, said to be due to inability to offset their medical bills.

At the hospital, the youthful lawmaker discovered that one Mr Emmanuel Amarachi who hails from Umuakaliukwu Autonomous Community had his lower limb amputated and his remaining medical bill after initial payment stood at N500,000.00. Also, another patient, Mrs Grace Igbokwe who hails from Umuna Emii, also ‘detained’ after delivery with an outstanding bill of about N200,000.00 was cleared off by the lawmaker.

Other beneficiaries include, Mr Arinze Irechukwu’s wife, from Emekuku, who had serious complications before and after child delivery with an outstanding bill of N300,000.00, including a woman from Uratta in Owerri North LGA who had major surgery but could not offset the hospital bill, hence, standing the total payment made at the Holy Rosary Hospital Emekuku by the lawmaker at over N1.2 million.

However, it was an emotional moment when Mr Emmanuel Amaechi explained that he had spent 3 months in the hospital without hope of being able to pay his bill. Mr Arinze Irechukwu and his wife, could not contain their joy as they paid ‘thank you’ visit to the amiable lawmaker for his magnanimity.

According to observers, with such gesture devoid of any political colouration, the State Assembly Deputy Minority Whip has shown that he is a man with heart of flesh and unquantifiable commitment to uplifting the lives of his people, as he was observed to have raised the bar of representation in Owerri North, by bringing the real dividends of democracy to his constituents

He assured that his constituents cannot be in medical detention due to poverty. He made it clear that he will continue to intervene in the affairs of his constituents for them to experience quality representation.

The beneficiaries therefore expressed gratitude to Integrity for coming to their rescue and prayed that God will reward him immensely.