Orlu Senate 2023: Uzodinma’s, Izunaso’s Reconciliation Rattles Okorocha’s Political Camp



The latest mending of political fences by the Governor of Imo State, Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma and Senator Osita Izunaso has sent shock-waves down the Rescue Mission Camp of a former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha.

Early this week, Senator Izunaso stormed Imo Government House Owerri, where he reconciled with Uzodinma, by collapsing his “Kpakpando” political structure into that of Uzodinma, as both men agreed to work together for the peace and progress of Imo State, and Orlu zone where both men come from.

However, while Uzodinma and Izunaso clicked glasses over the fence-mending, indications are that the peace parley threw shock into Senator Okorocha’s political family.

Trumpeta learnt that the fear that Izunaso, who had represented Orlu zone in the Senate before, may throw his hat into the ring for yet another trial in 2023 Orlu Senate election, has now become the fear in the Okorocha camp.

Sources told this Newspaper that Okorocha is afraid of a good fight within APC for his return ticket in 2023.

Therefore, with Uzodinma and Izunaso now eating from the same political pot, the fear is that Uzodinma will easily endorse Izunaso for 2023 Orlu Senate Seat than Okorocha.

Already, Uzodinma is still looking for a way of healing the political wound he inflicted on Izunaso when he snatched the Orlu Senate Seat from Izunaso in 2011.

Trumpeta learnt that already Uzodinma has been shopping for a more reliable person to replace Okorocha in 2023, when he will also be gunning for a second term as Imo State Governor.

Already, there is no love lost between Uzodinma and Okorocha, as Okorocha is still lamenting that his men are not accommodated in Uzodinma’s Government even as they are in the same party, APC.

Sources said that with Izunaso now settled with Uzodinma, the Orlu Senate Seat which he lost again after trials, may be there for Izunaso to pick if he scales APC primary.

Meanwhile, Trumpeta was told that Okorocha as an experienced politician is studying the entire situation and weighing available options while the political clock thicks towards 2023.

“Okorocha is experienced in this game. Although Orlu Senate Seat will be tough in 2023, but trust Okorocha to wriggle out at last” a source told Trumpeta.