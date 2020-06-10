Ihedioha Remains Leader of Imo PDP – Says Senator Onyewuchi

The Senator Representing Imo East Senatorial District has stated that His Excellency, Rt Hon. Emeka Ihedioha remains the leader of PDP in Imo State and that the leadership of the party in the state is not in dispute. Senator Onyewuchi was reacting to the Newspaper publication of Announcer of Friday 5th June, 2020 titled “GANG UP AGAINST IHEDIOHA THICKENS, As Party leaders pressure Onyewuchi to take over leadership of Party”.

The Senator said that the PDP at the moment is focused on returning Imo on the path of good governance as demonstrated by the just truncated Ihedioha administration , saying that himself and other leaders with their teeming supporters have willingly submitted to the focused and dynamic leadership of Emeka Ihedioha.

He further described Ihedioha as not just a leader of PDP in Imo but also a national asset and pride of Ndi Igbo.

He therefore warned detractors to keep away as PDP remains the only hope of Imolites and Nigerians at large.