Lawmaker Gives Uche Ogbuagu 48 Hours To Apologize



By Onyekachi Eze

The Oguta State Constituency lawmaker, Hon Frank Ugboma has extended a demand of apology from the Imo State House of Assembly Majority leader, and member representing Ikeduru LGA, Hon. Uche Ogbuagu, within the next 48 hours.

This came to bear following an alleged defamation from Ogbuagu, which was characterized by addressing Ugboma as a lukewarm lawmaker, among other claims.

However, even when it was thought the two Assembly representatives may have settled their differences that commenced from the last week’s plenary session over inclusion of name in a motion without the consent of Frank Ugboma, the barrister legislator is not relenting in carrying out his law suit threats.

In a notice obtained by Trumpeta Newspaper containing the notice of service to Hon Uche Ogbuagu by solicitors of Ugboma, it gives him only 48 hours to tender an apology.

He is also mandated to make a detailed retraction in 3 national dailies, as well as paying Ugboma the sum of two hundred million naira (#200,000,000), within the said during as a punitive measure against the libelous statement and publications.

“Take notice that you have 48 hours to meet these demands from the date hereof or we shall set the law in motion against you at which time we shall be demanding for exemplary damages. Your choice in this matter is our preference”, as stated by O. Ogu Esq.